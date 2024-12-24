Husband Puts His Wife’s Car Keys In His Pocket To Keep Them Safe, But Then He Forgot To Give Them Back. Now He’s Getting Lectured For Being Forgetful.

What’s the saying? “No good deed is left unpunished.”

In today’s story, one Redditor tries to do something helpful by keeping his wife’s car keys “safe” while at a family gathering. The problem is that he forgot to tell her where he put them.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA grabbed my wife’s keys on Thanksgiving [We] had Thanksgiving at my parents. Came in separate vehicles. When I got there, I noticed my wife left her keys on top of her car, so I put them in my pocket for safekeeping.

His wife doesn’t know where her keys are.

Two hours later, her father starts hounding her to leave, so they pack up the car with our 2-year-old. Meanwhile, I’m fishing with my lil nephew (reeled-in three Bullhead cat[fish]), and I notice they are leaving, so I immediately start cleaning up our gear and cleaning the fish to take home for tomorrow’s dinner. Wife spent about 5 minutes frantically looking for her keys, and her father getting frustrated that they can’t find them telling her he needs to be back home.

He eventually remembered he had the keys.

I realise what’s happening 5 mins in while I’m cleaning the fish and jump up and run over and tell her sorry the keys are in my pocket, and I forgot I picked them up.

Got lectured on how I need to change my behaviour, and that I’m inconsiderate.

Hmm, that seems a bit harsh. What does Reddit think about this family’s reaction?

Some Redditors suspected that perhaps this husband’s timing was off…

Other readers felt like the holidays played a part.

People mentioned in-laws can stress us out during times like this.

And others pointed the blame of losing the keys on the wife.

He made an honest mistake, but he also did a good deed.

