‘I have proven multiple times that this vehicle is unsafe.’ – She Bought A Kia And Talked About All the Issues She’s Had With Her Car

I’ve heard mixed reviews about Kias, but a TikTokker named Kara is firmly on one side of the fence!

She posted a video on the social media platform and let’s just say that she’s not too happy about the many issues she’s had with her Kia.

Kara said she bought a 2022 Kia Sorrento and told viewers that things went downhill in a hurry.

She said, “The brakes would activate for no reason. The driver’s seat belt would only work when it wanted to.”

Kara said that the Kia dealership she called was no help and that they wouldn’t buy back the Sorrento.

She continued, “Kia, please do better. I have proven multiple times that this vehicle is unsafe. I don’t know what else you want from me.”

Kara said she finally got the workers at the dealership to take her car. They held it for 11 days but they told her they couldn’t figure out her issue with the brakes. Kara said that things only got worse when she got her Kia back and she had to bring it back to the dealership after the Sorrento wouldn’t accelerate.

The workers at the dealership once again couldn’t solve the problem and Kara ended up getting a new transmission in her car.

Did things improve?

No!

Kara said that, even after getting the new transmission, the car still had issues and wouldn’t go above 55 mph on the highway.

Kara said a flight recorder was put in her Sorrento and it showed that the car was losing power when stopped at red lights.

Even armed with this knowledge, Kara said, “When I took it back to them, [the workers] said that the flight recorder wasn’t showing anything.”

Kara said she had even more issues with the car and that, at this point, she just wants Kia to buy the car back from her, but the dealership workers aren’t going for it.

Kara posted a follow-up video and said that she had a meeting with her state’s attorney general and that the Better Business Bureau is looking into the case for her.

She said, “I’m hoping we can start to get to a resolution. This journey is crazy, and I just can’t thank everybody enough.”

Sounds like a nightmare!

