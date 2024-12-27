‘I have to tell my daughter. Her heart is gonna be broken.’ – A Target Shopper Was Annoyed That She Couldn’t Buy A Wondershop Tree Lighting Switch

It’s always frustrating when you think you have your hands on something you really want to buy and then, BAM, it gets snatched away from you.

That’s what happened to a woman named Teaghan at a Target store and she took to TikTok to share her story.

Teaghan said, “Target, what is going on? I have been on the hunt for the viral Target Tree Lighting Switch for weeks, and you can only imagine my excitement when I went to the local Target today, and there were six on the floor.”

She added, “So, naturally, I grabbed one but had my heart broken when I went up to the register, and it said, ‘Do not sell.’”

She said she asked two Target employees what the deal was, but they didn’t know why the item wouldn’t ring up for her.

Teaghan told viewers, “I have to tell my daughter. Her heart is gonna be broken.”

Take a look at the video.

Snatched right out of her hands!

