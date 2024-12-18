IT Company Found Out That A Web Hosting Business Had Stolen Some Of Their Online Content, So They Wrote A Press Release Thanking The Thieving Company For Endorsing Them

Sometimes when a confused and frustrated customer calls, there’s is more to the story. Like in today’s story, where a customer helps the owner of an IT company discover a big problem.

Competitor IT company steals our articles I owned an IT company, we’ll call it: UberTech, that strictly manages business networks; no website development, graphics, etc. One of my employees was tackling an interesting support request with instructions for making changes to a company’s website. This happens from time to time where a customer gets confused with their various tech vendors (or assumes that we provide all tech related services). He called the person to get more context and being in earshot, I could tell that my employee’s call was quickly escalating with a frustrated person on the other end – and he has already offered to pass the call of to his manager, me.

ME: UberTech, How can I help you? Pissed Off Website Owner (WebOwner): I want to know what is going on here! I don’t know who you are, I don’t know why you’re calling me, and I don’t know why you have my support information. ME: Sir, to be honest, I don’t know who you are, why we are calling you, and why we have your support information either; but together I think we can figure this out. I understand that you have a website and made a request for some changes. Who hosts your website? WebOwner: Derp Company. On their support website there are instructions to send support requests, I followed them and now I have YOU calling me with MY support information.

ME: Sir, I definitely want to get down to the bottom of this. We do not even offer website services. If you would please work with me, I am sure we can get an answer. What I want to do is have you share your screen with me and then show me what you did to request support. I had him run our remote control software. He then proceeded to navigate to Derp Co’s support website: support.derpco.com, navigated through the customer self service pages to a KnowledgeBase article (KB) on how to submit a support. He pulled up this specific KB article and I was staring at a VERBATIM copy of an article that I had written on our own support site! There were NO changes to the article including the step to: “Email your support request to:” and it was my company’s email address right there!

ME: Thank you for taking the time to show me this, I think I found the problem. Notice the email address in the instructions – it is telling you to email UberTech dot com – that is us. Now, please allow me to show you something. I then scrolled down to the bottom of Derp Co’s plagiarized support article and noted the creation date: 2007 I then navigated to our company support website: support.ubertech.com and navigated to our own matching article, we both confirmed that it was the same article and I showed him the creation date of our article: 2005 WebOwner: Oh, look at that.

ME: I think it is safe to say that Derp Co has stolen our content, did not even update the instructions, misleading you to send a support request to us. WebOwner: I am sure you have a few things to take care of with Derp Co. I would appreciate it if you do not mention us when you call them. ME: Of course sir. Thank you for your time with this. I immediately searched Derp Co’s support website looking for more of our stolen content, found a total of 5 articles, and promptly printed them out and saved copies as PDF.

So what to do in this situation? Do I call the owner of Derp Co? This is a small town so I needed to be clever and not taint my own image. How do I get revenge? Hire a lawyer? Leave the articles as is and hope more support requests come to us that can bring us business?

Revenge Unleashed NO, I wrote a PRESS RELEASE! NEWS RELEASE RELEASE DATE: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Title: UberTech Endorsed by local competitor I got some great kudos from local businesses. One client in particular was rolling!

Two days later I get an email form the owner of Derp Co I would appreciate it if you were to remove the Press Release from your website. This is a small town and it is just not good business. I went to their support site and still found 3 articles, from our company!

I wrote back and told him that I would be happy to do so, but there are at least still 3 articles on their support site that need to be removed. Two days later I got another email confirming that the articles were removed. EPILOGUE In the end I took down our Press Release but still have a copy kept in our office and would tell this story our new employees.

