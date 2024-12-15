Landlord Allows Tenants To Have An Indoor Cat If They Meet Specific Conditions, But Now One Family Feels It’s Not Fair Because They Want A Dog

Landlords don’t have to allow pets, and when they do, there are normally certain rules the tenants with the pets need to follow.

In today’s story, the landlord makes the rules of pet ownership very clear, but one tenant seems to think the landlord isn’t being fair.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for allowing one of my tenants to have a cat but not the other? So I own a large U shaped house that was renovated to be 3 apartments. I live in one and rent out the other two. A family with three kids lives in the larger apartment and a single guy (steve) lives in the studio apartment.

Steve has a cat.

Steve moved in a couple years ago and asked to have a cat. We agreed to raise the rent by $25. He had two weeks from getting the cat to show proof that it was vaccinated and neutered, and it had to be a fully indoor cat. All terms were met.

He offered the same deal to the family.

I gave the same offer to the family five years ago but they didn’t want the rent increase. Instead tried to sneak in a stray and keep it indoor/outdoor, so I told them they had two weeks meet the terms. They get rid of the cat and didn’t ask again until this week.

Now the family wants a dog.

This week the mother asked to get a dog, and I told her that she couldn’t. She got angry and said was being discriminated against because she has kids. I told she couldn’t because she broke the terms before, and I only allowed indoor cats not dogs.

Now everyone on social media thinks he was in the wrong.

Then her husband said that Steve shouldn’t be allowed to have a cat either then, but he met the terms and pays the increase. Then called me a jerk all over social media for being bias against children. A lot people are saying I’m a jerk for allowing one renter a pet but not the other. I’ve replied to the post explaining the terms and violations but everyone keeps saying that it wasn’t fair to the family and I’m a jerk. AITA?

It sounds like the rules are clear, and the family clearly didn’t meet them.

Plus, now the family wants a dog, and the landlord doesn’t allow dogs.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

The family did have a chance to have a pet cat.

It’s fine to allow a cat but not a dog.

The rules of pet ownership are clear.

The family can only blame themselves.

He isn’t discriminating at all!

If they’re willing to follow the rules, they can still get a cat.

Simple as that.

