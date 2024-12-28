Mean Boss Got Mad At Her For Sending An Email That Her Supervisor Asked Her To Create, So She Started Doing The Bare Minimum At Work

Not appreciating your employees can really bite you in the back.

Boss says I don’t know anything yet so I do the absolute bare minimum. I started my first, full-time, office job at a corporate America hell hole a week after college. It was an industry I hadn’t worked in before and I needed to be licensed.

The company that hired me, we’ll call them Smith Inc., paid for my licensing fees, study materials, classes, etc. for me to become licensed. The total cost was about $500. It was a sweet deal. They gave me approximately 90 days (paid) to study a textbook and pass an online course. I didn’t have to do any work for the company, simply study and pass the licensing exam. It was pretty easy and I passed on my first try.

My boss, let’s call her Mary, was super excited that I passed and I began training under an associate level coworker who had just been promoted from the position I was in.

The coworker, Jen, was super great and helpful. She began training me on two simple tasks that I could do, the only rule was if the client had a question specifically about their contract, I would ask Jen or forward it to my team-lead.

Well, I ended up getting an email from a client about their contract and I video called Jen to ask how to handle. She walked me through it as I shared my screen with her. I wrote the email back to the client exactly how she told me and she read the email before sending.

A month goes by and everything is great. I’m learning and getting more comfortable. Then I get a really nasty email from Mary. She CC’s my whole team into the email going on and on about how I cannot answer contract questions and how she’s gone over this with me before (she hadn’t, Jen was the one who told me I can’t answer contract questions). Both Jen and I try to explain what happened and that Jen was the one who wrote the email, I just typed what Jen said and sent it from my email since the client emailed me and not Jen.

Mary then calls the team up in a video call and goes on about how I don’t know anything and I just started and I really don’t know how this industry works and that answering contract questions is out of my job description. It went on for about 5 minutes. I say “Okay.” and get off the call crying.

The next day out of pure pettiness I simply do the absolute bare minimum. I don’t know anything, right, Mary? I still complete all my tasks and everything that’s required of me.

Anything more advanced that I would normally try to learn with Jen’s help? Nope. I just forwarded it to our team lead and said “Sorry, Mary said I can’t do anything outside of my job description!”

Work was much less stressful after I decided to listen to Mary (and what many others told me before) don’t do anything outside of your job description! Also: Mary later fired me for being a whistleblower when I reported the company to the health authority for violating COVID protocols. I sleep better at night knowing how much money Mary wasted on training me.

