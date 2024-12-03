Mechanic Said That People Shouldn’t Let Their Gas Tanks In Their Cars Get All The Way To Empty

Are you one of those people who lets their car get down to Empty before you decide to fill your tank back up?

If so, you should probably pay attention to what this mechanic had to say on TikTok.

His name is Alex and he said that driving around on an empty tank isn’t a good idea.

Alex said, “We have to stop riding around on E. Here’s why. When you ride around on E, this little electric motor is no longer submerged in fuel. This leaves a lot of empty space around the fuel pump.”

The mechanic said that this causes the fuel pump to overheat and that a full tank of gas works as a coolant for the fuel pump.

Alex said an empty tank can result in the fuel pump burning up and he added that empty tanks are “probably sucking in more trash and debris.”

Alex said some car brands run just fine on empty tanks, but others have problems.

He added, “How do I know? Because I survey all of my customers, and they tell me they’ve been riding around on E.”

Better safe than sorry, right?

For your information…

