Medical Professionals Explain Why We Grind Our Teeth At Night, And How To Prevent Your Teeth From Being Worn Away

Have you ever woken up with that tell-tale achey jaw, and a fresh feeling of sensitivity in your teeth?

Or do you have a partner waking you up because you’re “grinding your teeth again!”

Well you’re not alone – and your partner’s advice probably isn’t helping.

Also known as ‘bruxism’, grinding your teeth while you sleep is a problem that afflicts people across the world. In fact, it is thought that bruxism affects between 5 and 10% of adults at some point in their lives.

So why do we grind our teeth?

Unlike animals like goats and cows who masticate to eat their food, there is no real need for adult humans to grind their teeth together. Instead, it is a known symptom of some mental health conditions, including stress and anxiety. It can also be a symptom of some medication use – including the use of SSRIs to treat conditions including depression – a result of alcohol, drug, and caffeine use, and a further characteristic of sleep problems.

For the teeth-grinder, the clearest symptoms will be pain in the face, neck and shoulders. This is because of the movement of your jaw through the night, the tension that teeth-grinding creates, and the additional pressure on your body. You may find that you are very tired, due to your disturbed sleep, and that your jaw is extremely sore. This can lead to additional problems. You may start to suffer from headaches and earaches, and you or your dentist might even notice your teeth being ground down and becoming painful, or your fillings falling out. Think about it: two rocks grinding repeatedly together is going to lead to erosion.

If you sleep beside a partner, they may notice the tell-tale sounds as your grind your teeth in the night. With repeated clicking or popping noises (the teeth banging repeatedly together), it is no wonder that your partner is waking you up to tell you to stop! But they should tread lightly and be soothing where possible, so as not to cause extra stress or anxiety and exacerbate the problem.

I hear you: this is a pretty stressful topic. After all, you’re asleep – what can you do to prevent it. You don’t want your teeth to wear away, and you want to regain some of that lost sleep to (hopefully) counter some of this building stress and anxiety. It feels like a really unfair cycle, and one that is pretty difficult to prevent.

However, the NHS in England have some solid advice for all you tooth-grinders, to help you keep your pearly whites safe and sound as you snooze the night away.

Firstly, there are some clear steps you can take to avoid extra stress on your body, and make sure that any pain you have doesn’t get any worse. The NHS advise that you avoid drinking too much alcohol, and do not smoke or take drugs, since these can worsen the problem. When you are suffering from tooth or jaw pain, they suggest that you avoid chewing gum or hard foods.

Other steps you can take when you are suffering the effects of bruxism are taking painkillers to reduce the pain, and using an ice pack for 20 to 30 minutes to lessen any pain or swelling.

However, the most important steps you can take are preventative. Try to figure out what is causing your teeth-grinding, and reduce the stress or tension in your life where possible.

If the source is difficult to identify, or impossible to remove, the NHS suggest the following tips to ensure a bruxism-free night’s sleep: try to relax by doing the things that feel good to you. This could include breathing exercises, yoga, mindfulness, and exercise. Then, try to switch off from work and the day’s pressures in advance of bedtime. A peaceful wind down can be very effective, and it’s important to try to go to bed at the same time every night where possible, so that your body can establish a healthy sleep routine. Wind down without a screen before you go to sleep, and try to keep your bedroom dark, cool, and quiet.

Most of all, it’s important that you get regular dental check ups if you grind your teeth. Your dentist might be able to help you find a solution, but at the very least they’ll be able to protect your teeth and spot any problems before it’s too late.

Your teeth (and your sleeping partner) will thank you!

