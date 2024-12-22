Micromanaging Principal Demands Detailed Lesson Plans From Teachers, So A Science Teacher Overloads Him Until Grievances Force Him Out

There’s nothing more frustrating than being micromanaged by someone who doesn’t trust you to do your job.

So, what would you do if your new boss started micromanaging every little thing you did, even the most harmless tasks?

Would you toe the line quietly?

Or would you fight back in your own way?

In today’s story, one teacher had enough of their principal’s overbearing rules and found the perfect way to push back.

Let’s see how it all played out.

Micromanaging Principal I am a science teacher, and one year, we got a new principal. He micromanaged everything and everyone! In the past, I did a few labs that had food in them. He sent out an email stating that if science teachers want to do labs that had food, we must send him a detailed lesson plan. I don’t mind if the principal wanted to know why we did the lab and how it fits into the concepts we are teaching, but a detailed lesson plan? I don’t have a problem with rules, but he was the type that didn’t have an open-door policy; he was an it’s my way or the highway type of administrator.

The principal got just what he asked for.

Cue my passive-aggressive side. I sent him 20-page lesson plans (I am really good at ************ educational jargon). And every lab that I could find that had food in it, I did it that year! He did make my solar cooker completion impossible, which was rough because I had gotten grant money from a major leader in the engineering field the year before for the same exact project. He ended up having so many grievances filed against him. It was a great day when he finally left!

That’s one way to make him regret asking.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

This sounds like a fun experiment.

According to this comment, he sounds like a tyrant.

Here’s someone who explains why he may have enforced the rule.

This person is in a similar situation.

Maybe he had good reason.

Sure, some people are micromanagers by nature, but there may have been strict laws about students and food they needed to follow.

