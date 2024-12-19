Modern Grey Wolves Can Get Massive And Effectively Hunt In Packs, But They Aren’t As Large As The Dire Wolves Of The Past

Wolves are one of the most terrifying animals out in the wild. While they may not be the biggest predators out there, they hunt together like almost nothing else.

In addition, they are still quite large compared to many animals, including other carnivores. This often brings people to ask about what the biggest wolves really are.

Dire wolves, which are often portrayed in fictional books, movies, and television shows like Game of Thrones, are very big. While they are extinct today, they really did walk the Earth over 10,000 years ago. According to fossil records, they were quite massive and bigger than all the present-day wolves.

With a shoulder height of 97 centimeters (38 inches) and a typical weight of 59-68 kilograms (130-150 pounds), they were very large. On top of that, their heads were bigger in proportion to the rest of their bodies, which likely meant their bite strength was very powerful. In addition, modern scientists only have evidence from fossils, so it is possible that dire wolves got quite a bit larger in some areas.

Even the wolves that are still roaming the wild today are big and deadly. The grey wolf is, on average, the biggest out there today. It is normally between 23 and 55 kilograms (51-121 pounds), though large males can get up to 80 kilograms (176 pounds). These wolves are found in many areas as well, making them a real threat to many different types of animals.

The largest grey wolf ever recorded lived in Yukon, Canada. It was massive at 103 kilograms (227 pounds) and was entered into the Guinness World Records.

Red wolves are slightly smaller, averaging around 20-36 kilograms (45-80 pounds). They are only found in eastern North Carolina.

In addition to their size, the fact that they hunt in packs makes them especially dangerous to their prey.

I would not want to run into a pack of grey wolves.

If you think that’s impressive, check out this story about a “goldmine” of lithium that was found in the U.S. that could completely change the EV battery game.