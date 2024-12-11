December 10, 2024 at 10:49 pm

Modular Home Owner Showed The Horrible State Her Brand New Home Was Delivered In After Paying $180,000

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kaylameade5

Have you heard of Champion Homes?

It sells and builds modular and prefab homes to people, which I think sounds pretty awesome, if I’m being honest.

But maybe I feel that way because I haven’t had to live in one yet…

A woman named Kayla said she paid $180,000 for her Champion home and she took to TikTok to complain about her experience.

Source: TikTok

Kayla’s slideshow video showed that the house was thrown together in a shabby manner.

The photos in the slideshow show sharp edges on counters, cracked cabinets, and a whole host of issues.

Source: TikTok

Kayla warned viewers, “DON’T BUY CHAMPION!!!!”

Source: TikTok

She posted an update of the “fixed” kitchen, but it’s still subpar with remaining chips in the countertop and a kitchen sink that isn’t stable.

Check out the video.

@kaylameade5

Update: heres what they call “fixed” 😂👏🏼

♬ Mission Impossible (Main Theme) – Favorite Movie Songs

Check out what folks said about this on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer chimed in.

Screen Shot 2024 11 26 at 5.11.41 PM Modular Home Owner Showed The Horrible State Her Brand New Home Was Delivered In After Paying $180,000

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Let’s just say she’s not too happy about this…

