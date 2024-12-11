Modular Home Owner Showed The Horrible State Her Brand New Home Was Delivered In After Paying $180,000

Have you heard of Champion Homes?

It sells and builds modular and prefab homes to people, which I think sounds pretty awesome, if I’m being honest.

But maybe I feel that way because I haven’t had to live in one yet…

A woman named Kayla said she paid $180,000 for her Champion home and she took to TikTok to complain about her experience.

Kayla’s slideshow video showed that the house was thrown together in a shabby manner.

The photos in the slideshow show sharp edges on counters, cracked cabinets, and a whole host of issues.

Kayla warned viewers, “DON’T BUY CHAMPION!!!!”

She posted an update of the “fixed” kitchen, but it’s still subpar with remaining chips in the countertop and a kitchen sink that isn’t stable.

Check out the video.

Check out what folks said about this on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this person spoke up.

Let’s just say she’s not too happy about this…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.