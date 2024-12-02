Mom Blamed Her For Her Brother Running Away From Home, But Now Everyone In Her Family Is Mad At Her For Yelling At Her Mom

Some families can be difficult to be in, especially when they don’t see eye to eye.

This woman shares a story about her brother, who could sometimes be hard to handle. In fact, he did something that made their parents really mad at him, so he left home.

What’s crazy, is that the mom is now blaming the older sister for the whole situation!

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for yelling at my mom after my brother “ran away”? My family is pretty religious and conservative. I have my own opinions, but I always keep my mouth shut. I just avoid my family for the most part.

Meet this woman’s brother…

My brother (20M) still lives at home and, well, ever since he was a kid, he’s always been more out there. He’s very open-minded and artistic as well, so he’s always annoying our parents and sisters. He was a really good volleyball player in high school, but quit his senior year just to spite our parents. So I’m sure you can tell what kind of guy he is. But he’s the only boy, so our parents keep “letting it go.”

He acted in a film where he kissed another man.

Anyways, he recently acted in some silly amateur film for one of his friends. In it, he kisses a boy. I genuinely don’t care. The film wasn’t a secret and posted publicly, so someone we know came across it. And it was sent to our parents who kicked him out.

He ran away, and no one knows where he is.

My younger sister and her husband offered to take him in, but my brother left, not even a week later. Because our BIL was being a jerk to him about the film. Now, no one knows where he is and everyone’s annoyed and angry. I only know he’s alive because he’s texted me a few times.

Their mom blamed her for not “doing her job.”

Mom calls the whole family over almost every day to play the blame game. Yesterday, it was my turn. And she was basically saying that as the oldest, I didn’t do my job and led him astray because I failed as a sister or some garbage. I got so angry, I told her to shut up, and that this is her fault more than it is mine.

Everyone was upset with her for snapping at her mom.

It doesn’t sound like a huge deal, but it’s super disrespectful in our family. So, everyone was upset with me for yelling at mom and breaking her heart even more after what my brother did. I told them to stop acting like victims, and that they’d better pray he decides to see any of us again and left.

Now, she’s wondering if she needs to apologize.

I feel better, but the entire family is angry at me, especially now that my brother isn’t around to take their anger. I wish I could run away, too, but unfortunately, I have responsibilities tying me here. So I’m wondering if I’m the jerk and if I should apologize… AITA?

Uh oh! What a family drama. Let’s read how other people on Reddit reacted to this story.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Here’s some advice from this person.

Another valid point from this user.

I’ll never understand parents like this, says this person.

Finally, here’s a harsh but honest comment.

The parents need to take responsibility for pushing their kids away.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.