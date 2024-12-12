Mom Makes Gluten-Free Pasta For Her Child With A Sensitivity, But It Turns Out The Meal Included Gluten. Now Her Kid Is Angry At Her Rudeness.

Allergies are no joke.

If you are allergic to a certain food or have a sensitivity to it, the side effects can be uncomfortable at best and life-threatening at worst.

In today’s story, a mom claims that she’s accommodating her child’s sensitivity to gluten, but it turns out that’s not entirely true.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for telling my mom she’s rude after eating the dinner she made me I have a food sensitivity to gluten. I’ve been to the allergy doctor ect and they have confirmed. My mom knows this and said she made my pasta separate from the rest of the dinner. Everyone else had ravioli, and my mom made me gluten free pasta.

The meal wasn’t entirely gluten free.

I ate the bowl of pasta and said thank you. A few minutes later, I asked my mom if the sauce had flour in it. She shook her head “no” and then said “a little”.

She was really confused.

I didn’t say anything right away. I was confused cus she made a statement that mine was gluten free, and I didn’t think to ask her about the sauce. After dinner I told her she should have told me that there was flour in the sauce.

The mom seemed rude.

She said something like “whatever it was only a little” and “you had allergies anyway”.

I told her that was rude and walked away. She didn’t even give me an option if I want to choose to suffer the consequences or not from eating flour.

The mom was really rude not to let her child know there was flour in the sauce.

Honestly, she might’ve forgotten about it and not wanted to admit that she messed up.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

She can’t trust the mom’s cooking.

Eating the mom’s food going forward is pretty risky.

Here’s the perspective of a mom whose daughter has a food allergy…

The mom could be breaking the law.

Her mom needs to understand the consequences of her actions.

It’s really cruel to knowingly serve someone something that they’re allergic to.

And what kind of mom would do such a thing?

