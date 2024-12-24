Mom Often Criticizes Her Daughter’s Parenting Style, So One Day Her Son-In-Law Had Enough And Told Her Off

If you have kids, you probably get parenting advice from a lot of different people, and most of the time, you probably didn’t actually ask for any of that advice.

Maybe it’s better to call this time of advice criticism.

In today’s story, a son-in-law is annoyed that his mother-in-law keeps giving him and his wife unwanted parenting and marriage advice.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITAH for telling my MIL off while she was trying to correct my wifes parenting on the phone? I’m sure all of us parents out here have had the unsolicited parenting advice or criticism from many people. We all love it right? No…

His MIL sometimes leaves his wife in tears.

My MIL is notorious for giving advice when it’s not solicited. My wife will never stand up to her mom and will end up breaking down after the call in my arms. I have heard it enough times where I am starting to speak up. They talk almost every day on the phone which is great, where I draw the line is MIL has her marriage, we have ours, don’t get into business that you don’t want anyone getting into of yours.

Today the criticism was about their daughter.

MIL loves to make comments on “what we are doing wrong” or “what she did” in cases where it’s not asked for an not wanted. This morning they were facetiming and she was critical of my wife not being stern enough with our daughter. I heard it but was trying to keep the peace and was doing something so i kept quiet. Minutes later with me in the room, she mentioned that “we need to get her on a schedule” and that we are “f#$ING her up.”

The DO have a schedule.

We have a schedule, it’s the weekend, we spent 30 minutes in bed with our daughter on a Sunday. Really f#$ING her up right? While they were facetiming, our daughter was hungry and a little fussy so that’s where the comment came in.

He finally said what he really thought!

I lost it then. I said out loud, “If I wouldn’t have know, we’re are babysitting her child, I didn’t know she had another kid” to my wife’s bewilderment and her jaw down. She couldn’t believe I said that. All I heard from their facetime is, “I have to go, click” as she scowled at my wife. Wife isn’t upset at me cause she knows her mom was in the wrong but said I was a jerk. AITAH for essentially telling my mother in law she is too involved in our child’s upbringing?

Unfortunately, grandparents give unasked for parenting advice all the time.

It seems like he was a little harsh, but it was also justified.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

She deserved to get called out on her criticism.

This reader thinks he did the right thing.

This might be a good idea for future phone calls…

His wife might learn to stand up for herself.

Next time he should try to stay calm.

At least his mother-in-law knows how he feels!

It sounds like it was past time.

