Mom Told Her Teenage Daughter She Couldn’t Go On The Graduation Trip Unless Her Behavior Improved, And After A Few More Rebellious Actions Her Mom Stayed True To Her Word

Teenagers can be unruly, and many parents understand this.

This mom, however, thinks that her teenage daughter is having behavioral issues.

As a consequence for her daughter’s behavior, the mom is considering taking away her daughter’s graduation trip.

Do you think she’s being too strict, or does the punishment fit the crime? Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for taking the graduation trip away from my middle school daughter? I have a 13-year-old daughter (almost 14) who is in 8th grade. The school let us know about the graduation trip which she really wants to go to, but we have been dealing with some behavioral issues. I told her she needs to behave before I would sign her up.

The mom signed her daughter up for the trip temporarily.

A few days went by and I told her it wasn’t enough time yet. I needed to see more. She was afraid the trip would be filled up and she would be too late. So I agreed to sign her up for the time being, but I told her I would withdraw her if more issues arise. She agreed.

She noticed how her daughter was failing to do her daily chores.

The type of issues we had up until this point was: She was failing on her chores on a daily basis. Her chore list is very short. The only daily item is keeping her room clean. Then, there’s the weekly item of taking the trash out.

She also caught her texting an ex-boyfriend and lying about it.

She was secretly texting an ex-boyfriend who didn’t treat her well. When she was caught, she tried to get her younger sister to lie and cover for her. Her younger sister who came clean told me I needed to protect her because she was scared how her older sister was going to “punish” her.

Her daughter wanted to leave their table during the Thanksgiving dinner.

After I signed her up, I told her that she needed to do everything as we say. We are not strict parents, so I don’t think it’s unreasonable. The school’s Thanksgiving dinner rolls around. We all went. As soon as she got her food, she tried to leave the table to go hang out with a friend (female). Her dad (my ex) told her to stay for at least a little while.

Her daughter left, and they went looking for her,

She never asked me or my husband for permission to leave. Soon, she left, and I thought it would just be a brief moment. An hour went by and she’s not answering our texts or calls. My husband and I spent the next 40 minutes looking for her.

We couldn’t find her.

So, she decided to take the graduation trip back.

Finally, she answered a call from my ex. She was outside apparently, still with the same friend. That’s when I decided we are taking her out of the trip. She is distraught. AITA here?

It sounds like her daughter was being doing the opposite of obeying, but it would be a big deal to miss the graduation trip.

What do you think about this? Let’s find out the reactions of other people on Reddit.

News flash: Being a teenager is not a behavioral issue.

