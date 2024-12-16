Neighbors Constantly Disrespected A Homeowner’s Garden And used It As Their Walkway, So When They Confronted Them It Ignited A Debate Over Property Deeds

Homeownership may come with surprises, but no one expects their private garden to become a neighborhood shortcut.

When their rude neighbors repeatedly cut through their garden and allowed their kids free reign over their space, one homeowner had finally had enough.

AITA for telling my neighbours to stop using my garden path as their own walkway? I recently bought a house, we moved in just before Christmas. I’ve only just got round to installing my ring doorbell.

The homeowner discovered some troubling habits of their neighbors.

I was surprised to find that my neighbour uses the pathway in my garden to get from their house to the street. They have their own driveway and pathway to the street, they use my pathway as a shortcut.

But when they confronted the neighbor, they seemed to have a legitimate excuse.

I confronted the neighbour about it, he said that it’s some legal thing that they can use the path to get to the street. I’ve had a look at the deeds to my house and there is a mention of a shared pathway, but that’s only for the pathway between the houses.

But it doesn’t make it any less troubling or annoying to this homeowner.

Also the kids run across my garden and play with the plants in my garden, the mother doesn’t tell them not to. Feel like I’m being “that” jerk neighbour, but also don’t want random people walking into my garden! AITA?

Since these neighbors are all about “sharing”, they should start sharing some common courtesy.

Redditors chime in with their feedback.

According to this redditor, it’s their property and it’s their right to protect it however they see fit.

Just because the neighbors may or may not have access to the path doesn’t mean they should have free reign over the rest of the garden.

Perhaps a visual would help these no-good neighbors learn some boundaries.

With a little research, the homeowner could get some peace of mind and privacy from their prying neighbors.

While the deed may allow some shared spaces, it’s clear the neighbors could share a bit more common courtesy.

Just because it’s legal doesn’t make it right.

