His Nephew Eats All The Cream Soda Jelly Beans At A Family Dinner, So He Asks His Sister To Replace Them All Because Of Her Kid’s Greed

A 25-year-old man invites his family over for a special dinner at his new place, where he has spent hours preparing a homemade meal.

However, things take a turn when his 7-year-old nephew helps himself to the jellybean jar, picking out all of the beloved Cream Soda ones.

Now, the man’s family is calling him petty for asking his sister to replace the jellybeans.

Check out the hilarity.

AITA for asking my sister to replace my jellybeans after her son ate them? So, I (25M) recently invited my family over for dinner at my new condo. I’m really proud of this place—it took years of saving, hard work, and sacrifice to get here. It’s small, but it’s mine, and I wanted to celebrate with a nice family dinner. I decided to make homemade spaghetti carbonara. I spent hours on it: crisped pancetta, freshly grated Parmesan, whisked with eggs and pasta water for a perfect, silky sauce. Carbonara is all about timing and texture, so I was in the kitchen paying close attention to every step. I added garlic bread, salad, and even made a cheesecake for dessert. It was a big effort, and I wanted the evening to feel special.

Bet it was chef’s kiss.

Now, I keep a big jar of jellybeans on my coffee table as a treat. I love picking out a few here and there, and I always save the Cream Soda ones for last—they’re my favorite. The jar has lasted a long time, and it’s something I enjoy after a long day. My sister Laura (35F) brought her 7-year-old son, who’s honestly a bit of a handful. He’s not used to hearing “no” and thinks every space is his to do what he wants. My sister has never set limits with him, and growing up, our parents spoiled her too. While I was busy in the kitchen, my nephew found the jellybean jar. I didn’t notice at first because I was trying to get the carbonara just right.

I can sense what happened next…

After dinner, I went to grab a handful of jellybeans and realized that almost all the Cream Soda ones were gone. My nephew had picked them out, leaving a mess of crumbs and broken bits. I pulled Laura aside and mentioned it, asking if she’d noticed. She just shrugged and said, “Oh, he only likes the Cream Soda ones, so he picked those out. No big deal.” I tried to be polite, but I told her that those were my favorites and asked if she could replace them, or at least get me some more of the Cream Soda flavor.

Not the precious Cream Soda jellybeans!

She got annoyed and snapped, “He’s just a kid. You’re seriously this worked up over some jellybeans?” I told her it wasn’t about the jellybeans, but that it would’ve been nice if she’d kept an eye on him or taught him to ask. Laura rolled her eyes and said, “Then don’t leave temptations out if you don’t want kids touching them.” I asked her one more time to either replace the jar or just the Cream Soda ones, but she refused, calling me “petty” and saying I was blowing things out of proportion. My parents jumped in to back her up, telling me to “drop it” and that I should “know better than to have temptations out around kids.”

C’mon now.

But it’s not just about the money—it’s about respect and boundaries. I put a lot into that dinner, and her response was to let her son treat my place like his personal candy store. Now my family thinks I’m overreacting, but to me, this is about respecting boundaries. AITA for asking my sister to replace the Cream Soda jellybeans her son ate?

Despite his efforts to maintain peace, his sister, parents, and even his fiancé think he’s overreacting, leaving him wondering if he’s truly in the wrong.

Is he?

Reddit has mixed feelings.

This person says having candy out = asking people to take it.

This person thinks the kid should be prioritized, not an adult with a jellybean obsession.

But this person thinks kids need to be taught boundaries, and he is actually not out of line here.

Sounds like his family might need a clear “no jellybean-stealing” rule for next time.

But maybe he is overreacting just a little.

