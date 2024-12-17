Ancient Neanderthals Were Finding And Collecting Fossils, Indicating Cognitive Creativity Not Previously Thought Possible

When most people think of our ancient ancestors, they picture simple humanoid creatures that are almost more like animals than modern humans. According to some research, however, they may have been more like us than previously thought.

A recent study that was published in the journal Quaternary looks at a group of 15 marine fossils that were found together in northern Spain. They were located in a cave that was known to house Neanderthals around 40,000-55,000 years ago.

The implication is that the fossils were found and collected by the Neanderthals. Since there is no obvious reason for finding and collecting these items in terms of survival or reproduction, it is likely that it was done just for the enjoyment of the process.

This is not a trait that most historians would have given to Neanderthals.

The authors of the study explained:

“These fossils can be understood as evidence of an artistic interest or an attraction or curiosity for the forms of nature. Perhaps, like we do today, the people who collected them derived pleasure from the act of looking for them or finding them and keeping them, which suggest[s] that collecting activities and the associated abstract thinking were present in Neanderthals before the arrival of modern humans.”

The study does admit that this is just one theory that could explain why our ancestors might have wanted to collect these types of items. They do not have another reason listed but say that it is certainly open for debate and speculation.

If it could be proven that Neanderthals had the type of cognitive curiosity that this seems to imply, it would certainly change the way we look at these ancient ancestors and even how we evolved.

Our ancestors have been collecting things longer than previously believed.

