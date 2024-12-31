Patient Talked About How His Doctor Got A Colon Cancer Diagnosis Wrong

This is the kind of story that terrifies me.

A man named Shawn posted a video on TikTok and described the terrible experience he had with an oncologist about his cancer diagnosis.

In his lengthy video, Shawn said he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and he went to see an oncologist.

He noticed that the doctor seemed unprepared, which was a big red flag.

Shawn said, “In my head, this guy should be infinitely ******* familiar with my situation and my case before he walked in and talk to me.”

He told viewers that he was experiencing bowel issues and was told that he was most likely experiencing bowel issues by a doctor when he originally went to an emergency room.

Tests were run and Shawn found out he had colon cancer, which led to an operation and chemotherapy.

The oncologist Shawn saw originally told him that he had stage three colon cancer, and then later reversed course and said it was stage four.

Shawn said, “That blew my mind because, for seven minutes in that room, he gave me something that I don’t think anyone going through a trauma should ever be handed. And that was hope.”

He added, “It crushed me.”

Shawn continued, “I’m supposed to be trusting this person with my future health, and he couldn’t be bothered to get his **** together, his facts together, before he walked into the room with us.”

Horrible…

Here’s the video.

This is unacceptable!

