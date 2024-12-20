Pregnant Woman Tells Her Sister What She Plans To Name Her Baby, But Her Sister Thinks She Should Change Her Mind

It’s not always easy for parents to decide on a baby name, but in today’s story, a pregnant woman knows exactly what she wants to name her daughter.

The problem is that her sister is really upset about her choice.

Read on to find out why her sister is so upset and why the pregnant sister doesn’t want to change the baby name…

AITA for refusing to change my daughters name? My sister and I were raised my our stepmother and father. Our stepmother was very close to us and more of a mother than our actual mother has ever been. She passed away about five years ago after losing her battle to cancer. Her name was Leigh-Ann and it was very important for me to honor her by naming my child after her. We selected the name Leanna in order to honor Leigh-Ann while being somewhat different and more modern.

Her sister is upset with the baby name Leanna.

My sister had the same idea with wanting to honor Leigh-Ann and named her 2yo Lee. We told her that we chose the name Leanna for the child we are expecting. Sister is very upset because she said that it clashes with her baby name choices. My sister is not currently pregnant but wanted to name her future daughter Ann or Anna as another way to honor Leigh-Ann.

She agrees with her sister but had no idea about her sister’s plan until after she picked the name Leanna.

She thinks it would be stupid for her kids to be named Lee and Anna with a cousin named Leanna.

I agree that that would be confusing as we have a pretty close family and the kids would be seeing each other a lot. However, we had no clue that she wanted to do another honor name for a future kid. Going into this we knew that Lee and Leanna are pretty similar names but I thought they were different enough that it wouldn’t be too weird or confusing.

She feels bad but still wants to keep the baby name Leanna.

I do feel bad because she already had a baby name picked out for her future daughter and we would somewhat be making it “not able to be used”. However, we were both close to Leigh-Ann and I don’t think she should be the only one that gets to use an honor name. At the end of the day, she can still name any future kids whatever she wants. And I have the same right.

Her sister is NOT happy.

After thinking long and hard about it, we told her that we were still gonna use the name. We want to honor Leigh-Ann and no other names considered “feel right” for this baby. Sister has been making passive-aggressive comments since then.

Here’s an example of a weird comment her sister made…

For example, we were out shopping with her and Lee and Lee picks out some kind of stuffed animal. Lee dropped it the walmart parking lot on the way back to the car. My sister quickly picks it up and hands it to him saying “careful buddy, she might want to steal that too”. I’m pretty sure she was trying to imply that we stole a version of his name or something but the whole interaction was pretty weird in my opinion.

Maybe her sister can just use Anna as a middle name if and when she ever happens to have a baby girl.

