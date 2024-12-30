Restaurant Employee Knows Customers Think They Are Getting A Good Deal, But They’re Really Overpaying Without Realizing It

As a customer, you have to be careful and pay attention to how much things cost to know if you’re actually saving any money by using a coupon.

For example, if a restaurant currently has a special going where some items are discounted, a coupon might negate those savings and actually cause you to spend more.

In a situation like that, would you want the employee to warn you that you were overpaying?

Don’t expect the employee in this story to warn customers!

Find out what the employee does instead…

I am only ringing it up exactly as you ordered it. One of my jobs is in what is apparently one of three sources of food (alongside Canes&ChicFilA) in a town of about 150k people. I don’t know if we are just on a cosmic nexus of stupidity or what, but I would say maybe 50-70% of our customers suffer from some form of Illiteracy. One of these is coupon Illiteracy.

Sometimes the customers overpay.

So many customers do not know what those symbols on the coupon mean aside from the numbers. (IF they see them…) So when we have a deal going on, sometimes the deal is actually better than the coupon offer. Thus I end up charging someone more cause I have to price override the item to use the coupon which actually means it went up in price. It’s what the customer wants…

Customers also don’t seem to understand substitution charges.

Other customers think they can beat us by ordering a cheaper item… then making a bunch of modifications to transform it into something else. “I would like a veggie sub but can you please add Ham to it?” Don’t wanna just order a ham? Have fun – that’s an additional charge to you… “Hi I want a chicken sandwich but can you replace the chicken with steak?” Okay so so want a steak sandwich? “No I want a chicken but with steak instead” Well if you wanna pay the substitution charge what am I to go with? I mean you don’t work here and you said this was how you want it made…

The customers probably think they’re saving money, but they’re really spending more!

