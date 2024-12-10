Rude, Crazy Neighbor Plays Loud Soundscape Every Night Leading Up To Halloween, And Their Dog Was Freaked Out By The Noise So They Called The Cops To Get Her To Stop

Halloween is supposed to be fun for kids and adults; however, if your neighbor is a bit entitled (and crazy), you may get annoyed, too, just like the man in today’s story.

He shares that his neighbor kept playing an odd soundscape every night leading up to Halloween, and it scared his grandpa’s dog.

He politely talked to her about it, but things got really weird.

Read the story below for the full details.

Neighbor loves Halloween My 22M grandpa’s neighbor is probably in her late 30s. I am staying with him for a while because of a roommate situation. His property is a few acres, and the neighbor’s lot is similar. They are separated by trees. My grandpa has a dog, an old German Shepherd. He’s gotten sensitive to noises lately.

Their neighbor plays an odd soundscape.

Here’s the problem. Neighbor is a Halloween fanatic. My grandpa said she gets her Halloween decor up in late August, but the issue isn’t the decor. It’s that she’s got this odd soundscape. The soundscape includes a firework/gun-shot type cluster of bangs that happen every so often.

He feels bad for his grandpa’s dog.

Given the distance between the homes, we shouldn’t be able to hear any of it. Anyway, she runs it from about 5 pm til 10 pm. They don’t get trick or treaters or anything in this area because houses are too far apart/have long private drives, so all of this is for herself. My grandpa is too nice/conflict-avoidant to do anything about it, but I feel so bad for the dog.

So, he knocked on her door to politely confront her about it.

After a day of the sounds triggering the dog, I went over and I introduced myself. It was my first time meeting her, so I didn’t want to immediately launch into my complaint. I went along with some conversation to build rapport She was extremely chatty at first, asked a lot of questions about me. She also tried to guess my ethnicity (I have a racially ambiguous face, and she wanted to prove she could read my features or whatever).

He started talking about his dog.

From there, she started telling me which celebrities I remind her of (haven’t heard of any of them). And then she started talking about horror movies. I couldn’t get a word in… I had to interrupt her. I explained about our dog. Started with, “Maybe you could consider using a different Soundscape, or turning it down?”

She promised to turn it down.

As soon as I brought this topic up, she got all cold. Her whole demeanor towards me changed, but she did agree she would turn it down. She didn’t. So I turned up to her door for the second time (yesterday). This is when it got weird.

She started talking to him in a different character.

She answered the door in a full costume, and was putting on a character that she didn’t feel necessary to drop while talking to me. I tried to let her know I’m going to be making a noise complaint if she doesn’t adjust her soundscape. I asked her how come she didn’t turn it down? She ignored this by telling me l look like I have a delicious liver (?). It’s hard to express how frustrating it was. I said nothing. I just stared at her, irritated, hoping she’d drop the act.

She was acting crazy!

Instead of getting serious, she kept the weird voice going and told me, “Lower your eyebrow. Why are you so grumpy?” She also tried to reach out slowly to touch my face or something. I just turned around and left. This woman was still in her crazy character.

So, he finally made a noise complaint.

She said something after me, but I was not able to make it out enough to quote it here. I got home and made a noise complaint. Cops took my statement, then they went over and talked with her. No more soundscape. Peace and quiet. But today, she left a dead bird on the doorstep.

Whoa! Talk about a crazy neighbor! Now, let’s see how others react to this story on Reddit.

This user thinks the cops should be involved.

Get a security camera, suggests this person.

People are calling her crazy.

…Or perhaps a witch?

Finally, a short but sensible comment.

Don’t escalate with crazy people. You’re never gonna win!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.