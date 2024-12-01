Rude Neighbor Complained About His Gazebo, So When An Inspector Asked For A Picture Of It, He Took One That Included The Neighbor’s Property And They Got In Trouble

Don’t you hate it when someone who’s doing something illegal complains about a really minor thing you’re doing that’s not illegal?

In today’s story, a man’s neighbor complains that his gazebo is “too close to their house.”

As it turns out, the neighbor has a lot of problems on their own property. When the city inspector comes by, he finds the perfect way to get revenge.

Read the full story below.

Abuse city code enforcement? Can’t control what they see There is a problem neighbor who doesn’t like a previously permitted gazebo on my property. It’s really ironic because they have tons of issues on their property. Including grading work that clearly looks like an engineer have never planned it.

Their neighbor told them to remove their gazebo.

When we first met, they told us the gazebo on our land’s gotta go because it’s too close to their house. Our setback is fine, but their house may also have a setback violation. We changed the topic.

A city inspector visited and asked for a photo of the gazebo.

A few months later, a city inspector came up. We live in the rural area so they aren’t expected. They looked at the gazebo for a bit, and wanted me to give them a picture of it. What they didn’t ask is how zoomed in the picture must be.

So, this man flew his drone high above to capture even the neighbor’s property and take a photo.

I grabbed one of those sub 250g drone, flew it high enough, so their entire property happened to be in view while staying on my property. And I snapped a picture. As it turned out, the code enforcement is way more interested in the illegal grading work in their backyard that my picture happened to reveal.

The neighbor was upset, thinking he had called them in.

They actually had the sack to come up to me, and say I called them in. I cheerly told them that I am a new homeowner and an inspector came in. I thanked them for making sure our property is safe and sound, and told them I took a very wide angle picture to make sure the inspector can see our whole plot. They are still dealing with the violation.

That was a clever way of getting back at the neighbor!

If you’re doing something wrong or illegal on your property, don’t annoy your neighbors!

