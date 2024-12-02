Rude Neighbor Prevented Him From Putting A Window In His Bathroom, But He Got Revenge When His Neighbor Came To The Door To Ask Him For A Big Favor

People often forget that karma exists and can get the best of you. In general, it’s a good idea to be nice, because you never know who might get revenge if you’re not.

Revenge on the neighbors So this happened to my dad a few years ago. He lives in an old farmer house that, unfortunately does not have a window in the bathroom. So my dad wanted to cut a hole in the wall and put one in…for obvious reasons.

He needed to get permission from the neighbor.

Now if you want to add a window that points directly to the property of someone else you have to ask the person who owns said property (in our country at least). Since the window would only let us see their driveway and we would have put frosted glass there anyway we figured it wouldn’t be a problem. My dad went over and asked nicely for their permission.

They were really mean about it!

They absolutely blew at him. Under no circumstances would they allow this and they even called our building authority to tell them what my dad asked and that they want the authority to check on him incase he put it there anyway. We still don’t have a window in our bathroom to this very day.

The neighbors got what they deserved

A few months after all that, the same neighbor suddenly stands in front of our door, telling us that he would like to build a carport in his driveway. Asking if it would be ok with us since he would have to connect said carport to our house. My dad looked at them in disbelief for like 5 seconds then laughed, told them “no” and shut the door.

We ended up putting a ventilator in the bathroom to suck the stink out. Their cars are still exposed to wind and weather.

The neighbors completely set themselves up for this petty revenge! If they had been nice, they both could’ve gotten what they wanted.

