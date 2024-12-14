Savvy Consumer Warns Against A Popular Sales Tactic From Big Brands Like Sephora. – ‘Tell me why it’s $94 now.’

Sephora makes some great products, but they are not cheap.

TikToker @juiletkosziee found that this company also adjusts its price during sales to make it look like a better deal than it actually is.

She made this video explaining what happened. In it, she starts out by saying, “I was going through my screenshots to share with you guys some things that I think is worth it for the upcoming Sephora sale, and now I’m starting to think that it’s a scam.”

That’s a bold claim, but it seems she has some proof. She goes on to say, “I took this screenshot on October 10th. And this is the Glossier set, I thought it was a great buy because you’re getting a full-size spray and you’re also getting a travel-size spray. Look at the price, it’s $90 on here.”

That is a pretty normal deal from what I know.



She then showed the current price from November 1st (when the sale started). “Tell me why it’s $94 now.”

So they just adjust the price higher, but call it a sale? How does that make sense?



She closes her video saying, “I don’t like seeing how the prices have changed. I mean yeah, it’s $4, but just the principle of it.”

I don’t blame her. If a company is going to have a sale, it should be a real sale.

You really have to keep an eye on these things.

Watch the full video below to see the full story.

The people in the comments have seen similar things.

This person says some items are out of stock during the sale, but then back in stock afterward.



This commenter says you can get better deals from other websites.

And here is someone who found they can’t use a reward during the sale.



Shopping sales is harder than ever.

