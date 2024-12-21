Senior Level Coworker Liked To Pretend He Had More Authority Than He Did, So She Started Wearing High Heels To Work To Mess With Him

I’m not sure why it is that people seem to think that taller is better when it comes to height, but that usually is the case, especially for men.

In today’s story, a senior level coworker is on the short side for a man, and that is the perfect way for one of his female coworkers to annoy him.

Find out what she does…

Mess with me? I’ll mess with your short-man complex I worked with a guy who senior to me, but in a different department. So not the boss of me in any way, but still like to throw his little bit of power around. He’d do things like call me to his office when he was already on a conference call, then expect me to just stand there until he was done.

She started walking away.

After the second time, I’d just say “call me when you’re done” and walk away.

He couldn’t demand that I just stand there and wait, or say that it would just be a minute, because the other callers would hear him. I knew it bugged him but I also knew my boss totally had my back on this.

He was short for a man.

He was the same height as me when I was wearing flats. He definitely had short-man complex. I’m 5’5″, so he was maybe 5’6″.

She found his weakness!

One day I came in wearing heels, and was slightly taller than him. I could just tell how much it bugged him having to look up a bit to talk to me.

Her boss thought it was hilarious.

On my way home from work, I stopped at DSW and bought some new shoes I could wear with pants, that had 3″ heels. And from then on, all the shoes I wore to the office made me taller than him. My boss laughed his butt off when I told him what I was doing.

That guy sounds super annoying.

He probably tries to assert authority to compensate for his height.

