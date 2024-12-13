She Asked Her Roommate To Wear Headphones When She’s Listening To Audiobooks, So When The Roomie Listened To Her Latest Book On The Kitchen Speakers She Absolutely Lost It

Listening to an audiobook can be a great way to enjoy a book when you’re doing something else, like cooking, cleaning, exercising or driving.

In today’s story, a woman has a simple request – that her roommate wear headphones when listening to her romance novel audio books.

The roommate doesn’t like this request.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for asking my roommate to wear headphones My (27 F) roommate (26 F) reads a lot. She is particularly a fan of smutty romance and erotic novels. I have no issues with this, but the problem is that when she’s working out, driving, in the shower, or anytime can’t really use her hands, she listens to audiobooks instead of reading to herself.

I feel very uncomfortable listening to this very explicit material, so I have asked her on several occasions to wear headphones whenever she wants to listen to it. She says it’s not a big deal and it’s not like she’s being intimate in our shared common area, so I should be fine with it. But it still makes me uncomfortable.

Tonight, she connected her phone to our kitchen speakers and played an audiobook while preparing dinner. That’s when I lost it, and this is where I might be in the wrong. I yelled at her that after weeks of me telling her how uncomfortable it made me, her continuing to listen to this smut where I can hear it is completely inconsiderate.

I don’t remember exactly what I said, but I basically accused her of harassing me. She locked herself in her room and was audibly crying for at least 45 minutes. She won’t come out to speak to me. AITA?

