She Defended Her Cousin After Her Aunt Made Rude Comments, But Her Aunt Doesn’t Appreciate Being Thrown Under The Bus

Some people can’t keep their opinions to themselves. Or at least they don’t try.

There are others who hold them accountable for it and that’s what happened in this story.

See why this person and her aunt are at odds.

AITA for what I said to my aunt? I bought my cousin a romance novel as a birthday present. It’s part of her favorite book series. My aunt took one look at the book cover, snorted and said ‘No way a fat girl like her gets a cute boy like him.’

The impact was immediate.

My cousin looked down at her own body. She has always been self conscious. She had also confided in me that she wishes she were as slender as her sister’s/my other cousins’.

She told me her mom/my aunt told her she should lose weight. She looked at me the way she does when she is at a loss for words and wants me to help out, so I told my aunt ‘Not everyone is shallow.’

But not everyone saw it that way.

My aunt got upset and my mom told me I should apologize. Mom said that there was no reason for me to imply that my aunt is shallow.

