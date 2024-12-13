She Gets Along Fine With Her Roommates, But One Of Her Roommates Has A Very Messy Boyfriend

It’s so gross when a roommate is super messy. Nobody wants to clean up someone else’s mess in the bathroom or kitchen.

In today’s story, one woman gets along pretty well with her roommates, but one of her roommates has a messy boyfriend. That’s causing conflict between her and the roommate.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA? For texting my roommates boyfriend because she told me to? I (23F) live with three other girls: Kelly (23), Gina (22), and Jasmine (20). We’re college students in a four-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex. I’ve lived here for three years, two of them with Gina. Before she moved in, I told her I’m strict about keeping shared spaces clean. She’s an only child and had never lived with others, so it’s been an adjustment for her, but she’s improved—except when her boyfriend, Jake (22), is over.

Jake is pretty messy.

Jake lives with his parents and visits often, but he has zero regard for our space or basic etiquette. He’s left trash around, size-13 shoes blocking the doorway, and stained my couch and rug with food. I’ve asked Gina multiple times to talk to him, but she just gets annoyed with me and says it’s “not her responsibility.” The other roommates agree with my standards, but I’m usually the only one who speaks up.

One morning was particularly bad.

The final straw was one morning when I found our shared bathroom soaked. The floor mats and towels were drenched, the shower curtain was barely hanging, and there was clutter everywhere—like Jake showered outside the shower. I couldn’t even use the sink without cleaning up first. Then, when I went to make breakfast, I found their half-eaten fast food left all over the stove. Frustrated, I threw it out.

OP texted Jake.

I texted Gina about this mess, and she told me to bring it up directly with Jake since “he did it.” So, I texted him, explaining that if he couldn’t respect our space, he couldn’t use anything I owned in the house, which includes most of the living room and kitchen items. He apologized but dismissed it as usual. He responded, “I’ll just stay in Gina’s room then.”

Gina was really upset.

Gina then texted me, hysterical and crying. She was on our porch, telling Jake how “unfair” I was being, saying it’s “not her fault.” She demanded I let Jake use my things, arguing it’s her house too. I told her he can use her things in her space, like her room or the shared bathroom, but not mine.

She doesn’t think she’s asking too much.

I pointed out that, like with a pet, she’s responsible for her guest’s mess. She’s now telling people I’m “banning” Jake from the house (not true—I just limited his use of my stuff), and they’re threatening to report me. I laughed and said they could. AITA? I haven’t yelled, called names, or banned him—I just set boundaries with my things since he disrespects them.

It sounds like her requests are reasonable considering Jake doesn’t seem to naturally pick up after himself.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This is a good question…

This reader thinks Gina and Jake need to grow up.

Gina is being unreasonable.

Imagine Gina as a mom some day!

This reader approves of everything OP said and did.

Gina needs to respect her roommates’ space or move out.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.