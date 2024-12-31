She Invited Her Autistic Boyfriend Over For Thanksgiving, But Her Stepsister Was So Rude To Him That They Left

What would you do if someone in your family insulted your significant other?

You’d probably stand up for your boyfriend or girlfriend – or at least, you should.

That’s what happens in today’s story, but when this young lady stands up for her boyfriend, her whole family thinks she is the one who needs to apologize.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for making a scene at Thanksgiving and defending my boyfriend? I am a 25f and I have a 22M boyfriend dating for around six months now. I invited him to Thanksgiving to my house yesterday because his family doesn’t really do anything for Thanksgiving. It’s me, my mom, my stepdad and my three stepsisters.

Her stepsister made a big deal about the boyfriend’s autism.

My boyfriend has autism, but you can’t tell. I didn’t even know until he told me into two months of dating. I don’t care and I don’t think anyone else should, but my stepsister seems to as soon as we arrived. She started making really nasty comments about him. My boyfriend didn’t seem to mind, and he told me you don’t worry about it because people have said this to him before.

Her other stepsisters defended the boyfriend.

Even though I was still angry I wanted to not make a scene, but apparently that’s what I did. She looked at me in the face and said. “Are you fine with dating a r word” I was horrified and pretty much everyone else was horrified. My other two stepsisters said to her that’s not nice and you shouldn’t be talking to people like that or call them names.

Her parents think she’s the one who should apologize.

I got so angry. I threw my water on her and said I never wanted to talk to you again, and we left. My mom and stepdad say I should apologize.

She really doesn’t think she should apologize.

My boyfriend is so thankful for me because he said I’m the only one who’s ever stood up for him like that besides his parents. But if it’s causing drama in my family. Then he said maybe I should apologize. I don’t think I should. I think she should apologize, but now my mom isn’t talking to me because my stepsister is so upset. So AITA?

Her horribly rude stepsister is the one who needs to apologize!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

