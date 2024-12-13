She Let Her Friend And Her Friend’s Sister Stay With Her While They Were In Town, But When The Sister Saw Dogs All Around Town, She Didn’t Want To Leave The House

Some people love dogs, but other people are nervous or even afraid around dogs.

One young lady in today’s story seems to be very afraid of dogs, and that’s messing up the travel plans while she’s on vacation with her sister.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for telling my houseguests they need to leave over mental health issues? I (31F) had a friend (32F) from university reach out to me asking if her and her sister (25F) could stay at my place on their trip to the country I now live in before going to other cities. I had no problems with this. They fly over and were expected to stay a week at my place. I live in the heart of a very big tourist city.

Here’s what was unexpected…

What I didn’t know was her sister has some obvious serious anxiety issues related to dogs. It turns out her sister and her had no idea about different regulations around dogs in the country where I am. Malls, restaurants, bakeries, bars/ pubs etc are almost always dog friendly where people’s pets are welcome and really except for grocery shops they’re allowed in and encouraged.

Her friend’s sister had anxiety around the dogs.

Her sister became visibly upset when we for a walk the first day she came and she saw dogs without a lead walking around the city with their owners. She started really getting hysterical when we went inside a local Starbucks and she saw the dogs inside at people’s feet. We immediately went home and I told her that you can’t really avoid dogs because they’ll be out and about.

They wanted to change their plans.

Her sister then told me she didn’t want to even leave my place with all these unpredictable dogs and wanted to stay indoors the entire time. I suggested that this week and the following places they are going to visit are going to be exactly the same. The sister immediately tells me that they’ll just stay at my place for a few weeks and fly home. I told them I was absolutely not okay with this and that if it seriously was that big of a deal to her that they needed to leave. AITA for asking them to leave after these change in circumstances?

It’s too bad the friend’s sister is so afraid of dogs. I could see how that could be unnerving.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

