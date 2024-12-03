She Sold A Used College Textbook On Amazon, But The Buyer Claimed That The Textbook Never Arrived

When you buy something from Amazon, you either have the products delivered to your home, or you arrange to have them delivered somewhere else, like an Amazon locker or a post office box.

In today’s story, one mom keeps ordering textbooks from Amazon for her son, but she also keeps claiming that the textbooks are never delivered.

There’s actually something else going on.

Let’s see what’s really happening to the textbooks…

This lady and her son’s college textbooks This has always bothered me and I thought of it again the other day so I thought I would share it here. When I was in graduate school, I used to resell my used textbooks on Amazon to attempt to recoup some of the money I spent. I had a pretty crappy job and the extra money could buy me some groceries.

So I was super happy one day when I got an email from Amazon telling me to ship a $90 textbook out. The buyer emailed me and told it was for her son, who was a college student, and she wanted to make sure I had the address right because the last person didn’t ship it. Okay.

I go to the post office and spend like $15 to mail the book, but I know I’ve got $90 coming so it’s okay. I moved on with my life. A few weeks later, Amazon takes the money back. If I remember correctly it put my bank account in the negative.

I was super upset. Lady said the book never arrived. It sucked, sure, but things get lost in the mail. Stuff happens.

Except: a little while after that, the package is returned to me with a note that it was never picked up. So this woman ordered her precious baby a textbook and he said he never got it because he was too lazy to go down to the post office to pick it up.

I wonder how many books she ordered and claimed as not being delivered while her lazy son didn’t bother to pick up the package. Honestly, forget that woman and the man child she raised.

