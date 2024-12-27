She Wants To Spend Her Husband’s Bonus On An Expensive Necklace For Her Friend, But Her Husband Is 100% Against That Idea

If you have a generous friend who spent a lot of money on you in the past, would you give them an expensive gift as a way of thanking them?

That question gets even more complicated when you’re married.

This man is complaining that his wife wanting to spend his bonus on a present for her best friend.

Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for refusing to let my wife spend my money on her best friend? My wife has known her best friend since middle school. Her friend is a lawyer, and her family is quite well off. She makes a lot, and is pretty generous with it.

His wife’s best friend was very generous to her and their other friends.

My wife has had a few things paid for by her. Specifically, she covered my wife’s portion of her bachelorette trip. The other friends didn’t make much, and so she covered it. She also paid for a portion of my wife’s rent twice, and she normally pays the bills if she and my wife go out for food.

When he got his bonus, his wife insisted they buy her best friend an expensive necklace.

This friend is now marrying a doctor, and I don’t think they have any trouble with paying for anything they want. My wife is a SAHM, and I’m a mechanic. I brought home a bonus of $3k. And when I told my wife, she immediately started talking about getting her friend a really expensive necklace. One from this brand she knows her friend really wants.

He shut her down.

She showed it to me, and the cheapest necklace is $2k on the website. She insisted I should spend the bonus on a wedding gift for her friend. I shut her down, and told her it’s my bonus and she really cannot expect me to buy her friend something this expensive. I don’t think wedding gifts even exceed $100.

So she started arguing with him.

She began fighting with me, saying I buy lunch out of the house. And I have stupid hobbies that cost a lot of money. So why can’t she spend some money like buying her friend a necklace?

I do spend a bit on my hobbies and I have 2 cars, but I also work hard, and her friend can definitely pay for it herself. She is marrying a doctor, and they already have a house, whereas we are still renting! I told her she is being insane, and she insists we sit down and tally up everything I spent on myself in the last year. And if it’s higher than 2k, I should pay for the necklace.

She said it’s only right to gift her with an expensive present because she spent a lot on her.

I think it’s ridiculous to compare the two, and I’m refusing to let her buy her friend a ridiculously expensive gift. She insists her friend has spent a lot on her. And I also saved money because her friend pays for meals and activities whenever they hang out, so she doesn’t have to spend our money.

Now, she’s not talking to him.

I get that the lope-sided relationship isn’t the best, but then she should refuse to do anything that costs too much. And let her friend decide if she wants to just hang out without doing anything that costs money. She refuses to talk to me now, and I’m wondering if I’m the jerk here?

I can see both sides of this story, but $2000 is an expensive gift when you don’t make a lot of money.

What do you guys think? Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

News flash: The wife is legally entitled to half of that money.

