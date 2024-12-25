She Wants To Spend Thanksgiving At Her Older Brother’s House, But Her Mom Wants Her To Spend Thanksgiving With Her At Her Boyfriend’s Place

Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time to gather with family, but what happens when not everyone in your family is having Thanksgiving at the same place?

In today’s story, a teenage girl wants to spend Thanksgiving at her older brother’s house, but her mom doesn’t like that idea.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for refusing to go to Thanksgiving because of my mom’s boyfriend? My mom Lisa (56F) and I (17F) have a rocky relationship. I’m close with my older brothers, Max (35M) and Alex (30M), but we have different dads. My parents divorced when I was 3, and I’ve never had a stable father figure. My mom remarried when I was 4 to a man who was emotionally abusive and caused me a lot of trauma. They divorced three years ago, which was a huge relief for me.

A few months ago, my mom started dating again. Her first boyfriend, Bobby, was nice, but she broke it off quickly, saying she “never really liked him.” Then she started dating her current boyfriend, Mike, about two months ago. The first time I met him, he handed me the keys to my first car—a car I paid $2,000 for, with the rest from my mom and grandma. It felt weird and awkward, like he was trying to act like a dad.

Mike didn’t make a good impression on my family either. At Max’s recent 35th birthday brunch, Mike spent the whole time talking about himself and his kids, ignoring Max entirely. My mom spends most of her time at Mike’s house now, leaving me to cook and grocery shop for myself. I’ve told her I’m not ready to get to know him because of my trauma from past “father figures,” but she calls me selfish, even though I’ve been in therapy since I was 8.

Now, my mom and Mike are hosting Thanksgiving, but Max and his family aren’t coming because they don’t like Mike. I told my mom I’d rather spend the day with Max and his kids, and she accused me of being selfish and disrespectful. I’ve always wanted a good stable family and spending Thanksgiving with a man I barely know and his children is not my ideal scenario. Especially after spending everything Thanksgiving as a child with my crappy stepdad. So, AITA?

