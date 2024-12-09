She Was Renting Her Sister’s Studio Apartment, But Her Sister Was Offended When She Found A Bigger Place

In theory, having friends and family as tenants sounds great.

But as we’re about to see, sometimes issues can get even harder to navigate.

In this case, a woman shares how her sister is upset that she found a rental apartment that fits her needs better and gave her a 30-day notice.

Who is in the wrong here?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for giving my sister 30 days notice per the rental agreement she gave me? So, my friend (23-year-old female) and I (22-year-old female) found a house that gives us our own space. I currently rent a studio apartment from my sister. My sister (26-year-old female) has been talking about wanting to move in with her boyfriend once his lease is done by next year. Her boyfriend lives an hour away.

They had an agreement, but plans can change.

She offered to take me with her and let me rent again, but I’d be an hour from work if I went, and the traffic is bad there so it would be even longer. We applied and got the lease last night, so we told my sister right away. She gets mad at us and says we lied to her about looking to move.

Things escalated quickly, but she tried reasoning with her sister.

I never lied to her and informed her that if there was a house that had the space I wanted, I’d pick that over moving with her and told her I was looking at houses in the area with my friend. She’s claiming we screwed her over and are leaving her with the responsibility of taking care of bills she can’t afford.

What if they weren’t related?

She makes a lot more than me which is why this house with more room makes more sense. I’d be paying less for more than I have now. She is now being passive-aggressive and giving us silent treatment because she feels we did her wrong. But we gave her 30 days’ notice as any normal roommate situation would be, and are paying extra rent to make up for how long we’d stay before having to move. I truly wonder if I’ve done something wrong and hurt her, because I love my sister a lot. AITA?

I don’t think her sister would have treated other tenants this way.

Let’s see what Redditors are saying about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their opinion on the matter.

Another reader chimes in.

Someone shares a few good points.

This person thinks her sister needs to accept it.

Interesting take!

This is why so many people avoid mixing family with business.

I hope these sisters can work through it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.