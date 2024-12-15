December 15, 2024 at 6:49 am

Shopper Shared The Strange Ingredient They Have In Nerds Gummy Clusters. – ‘Nobody wanted to tell me, so I feel like I have to inform you guys.’

I’ve always wondered what’s in those little Nerds candies…

And now I know!

A man named Drew took to TikTok to talk to viewers about why he was shocked after he took the time to read the ingredient list for Nerds Gummy Clusters.

Drew told viewers, “There are bugs in this! Nobody wanted to tell me, so I feel like I have to inform you guys.”

He showed the ingredients list and pointed out carmine color.

Drew explained, “That natural color is made when you crush up these parasitic bugs and put them in water. And that is why these little things are red. Just wanted you to warn you guys about that.”

FYI, Drew is right…but he still went ahead and ate the candy anyway.

Bon appetit!

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user isn’t phased.

And this person shared their deeeeeep thoughts.

Will you eat these now that you know this?

