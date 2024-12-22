Guys At A Crowded Bar Asked If They Could Sit At His Table, But When More Of Their Friends Showed Up They Asked Him To Leave

In a lot of restaurants and bars, seating is first come first serve, so if it’s crowded, you may not be able to find a place to sit.

In today’s story, a guy arrives at the local bar early enough to get a good table, but his kindness to other patrons at the bar ends up backfiring.

He doesn’t let them get away with it.

He literally makes them pay!

Let’s learn all the details…

“Steal” my table? Enjoy paying my bill! So many years ago I was at a popular bar in my home city during a Saturday afternoon. I was sitting at a bench table on my own enjoying my beer and burger alone and enjoying myself. Now it gets fairly busy and sharing tables isn’t uncommon. A guy and his two mates ask to sit with me while they wait for another table.

The other guys wanted him to leave the table.

As its a sports bar I was chilled. He and his mates sat down and I thought that was that. Next thing I know the other table leaves and instead of the three of them moving to that table, 10 of his friends arrive. He asks me to leave.

The guys didn’t leave either.

I said no as I was there to watch an International rugby game. So now I’m squashed in at this table ( let’s call this table 21 going forward) So I didnt move and the guys kept on getting more drunk and ordered food etc.

He started ordering food to that table.

I walked to the bar to get myself a drink and the barman says which table? I said table 21. Every time a waiter ordered for them I would grab the waiter and say did you get the xyz drink or the abc steak? Which they added on thinking it was for the table but actually for me.

He only paid for a fraction of what he ordered.

The game and festivities went on for 7 hours. I had ordered 7 drinks. 3 starters and had an extra main. For the sake of comparison I only paid $20. The stuff I ordered was $50 on top of what I paid.

It was easy to leave the rest of the bill to the other guys.

Eventually I go get my bill my tables bill ( original table) and saw the my first drink and burger on it. I pay it and go home.

They deserved that revenge considering they asked him to leave a table that he was at first!

How rude!

