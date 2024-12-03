Stepmother Is Unhappy With Her Stepson’s Wedding Plans, So She Tries To Convince The Bride-To-Be To Side With Her

Family means more than just blood; it has to be chosen from both sides.

In today’s story, the family drama is peaking as wedding plans get underway.

See how one Redditor’s fiancé has to stand his ground when his stepmother tries forcing her way into his wedding.

AITA for what I said to my fiancé’s dad’s wife? My fiancé (27m) and I (26f) are engaged and right now we’re still planning our wedding. I’m walking down the aisle with my two brothers since our parents are both sadly passed, and my fiancé wants to have his older sisters walk him since he doesn’t see why we both can’t walk, and he wanted to include them as much as possible. He also wants to dance with them during our reception.

Not everyone is okay with this idea….

His dad’s wife discovered this and wanted to be the one walking him down the aisle and dancing with him. But my fiancé, and both of his sisters actually, have not got the best relationship with this woman. While their relationship with their dad is pretty okay. Not very close but not super distant either. But his wife is another story.

Here’s the backstory on the fiancé’s stepmom…

My fiancé first met her when he was 10 and his sisters were 13 and 15. Their mom died a year earlier, which their dad’s decision to remarry that fast did add some strain to their relationship because they don’t feel like he considered them at all. When my fiancé met her he thought she was okay, but by the time the wedding was approaching he realized she wanted to be more of a mother to him. She wanted the girls as her bridesmaids and my fiancé, “her son”, to walk her down the aisle. None of them wanted to do this.

It only got more tense…

After the wedding, when she wanted my fiancé to allow her to step into the role of mother for him, it grew more tense and unfriendly. My fiancé felt like she forced the issue too much. She felt like he should have been more accepting of a second mother in his life. The tension grew when she realized she was truly not even seen as second best by him but was not seen as anything beyond his dad’s wife.

Now the stepmom wants OP’s help.

His dad’s wife already asked and requested he let her walk him and dance. He clearly said no. There was a fight over her feeling like his mother and him laying down the fact he has never considered her to be anything of a mother to him. When she couldn’t get through to him, she tried to go through me, using the fact I was adopted and my parents adopted me to do this. She told me I know all about blood not meaning parent. Which is true, I do.

She understands her fiancé’s point of view.

My fiancé doesn’t feel this way because his mom was biologically related to him, but because she was there for to him, and she was the one who raised him. Which is how I feel about my parents, and it’s a whole thing. I told her it was my fiancé’s decision, and I would not force him to do anything he doesn’t want to. She told me for the future of my future family I must and I should, as a woman, who has no genetic family.

She’s not going to side with her fiancé’s step-mom.

This got under my skin, and I told her that she is not winning any points with me by talking to me like that and that I would never betray my fiancé for her. I also told her she needed to back off and accept that she does not have a place in their hearts and forcing herself onto them will not help.

She was furious with me and called me a bad daughter in-law. Then she texted me about it afterward and told me I owe her an apology. AITA?

It’s weird that the step-mom would even expect her to side with her over her fiancé!

Was this Redditor too hard on her kind-of-mother-in-law? Let’s read the comments to find out.

Commenters are on her side.

Some also think it’ll get worse.

Others noted OP’s kindness was rare.

This bride stood her ground and stood by her man.

