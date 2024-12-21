Teen Fed Up With Her Sister’s Constant Bad Behavior Teaches Her A Harsh Lesson By Cleaning Out Her Closet

Sometimes enough is enough, especially when someone keeps taking what doesn’t belong to them.

So, what would you do if a family member kept stealing and ruining your belongings without a shred of remorse?

Would you start hiding your things?

Or would you show them what it feels like?

In the following story, one sister finds herself in this very predicament and decides to turn the tables.

Here’s what went down.

Ruin all my stuff? Good luck finding yours I’m 19F, and my sister is 16. Put simply, she has always been a thief. Last year, she stole our mum’s credit card and spent over $250 on clothes. My parents have told me they’ve just given up trying to discipline her because no matter how they punish her, she just doesn’t listen. We’ve all learned over the years to keep anything special hidden so she won’t nick it. Her favourite thing to steal is clothing – mainly from my mum and I, no matter how much we ask her not to. She’s also horrible at taking care of her stuff so by the time we notice something’s missing, it’s usually already torn or stained, or she’s lost it.

Here’s where she had enough.

The two breaking points for me were: After struggling financially for a long time, I bought myself a few nice, high-quality matching gym sets and some new jeans. These were NOT cheap. They were all gone the next day, and I only ever got one gym set back with stains all over it. I put some sunnies up for sale on Depop, and when someone bought them, I went to box them. Guess who had stolen and lost them? This morning I discovered she’d stolen my favourite denim jacket and I just lost it.

To get back at her sister, she raided her closet and took everything.

So when she went out this afternoon, I raided her closet. Expensive dresses, shoes, handbags, jewellery, EVERYTHING. She quite literally has NOTHING left. I’m leaving to go to my bf’s house before she’ll be home, and I will be putting two massive duffel bags of her stupid expensive branded clothes in his wardrobe until I feel like she’s been tortured enough. I thought about dumping it all in a public bin, but I don’t have the guts. I doubt it’ll teach her any lessons, but I feel great right now. Plus, now I have a bunch of really nice expensive clothes to wear when I’m with my bf!

Yikes! This takes sibling rivalry to a whole new level.

