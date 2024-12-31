Teenage Boy Is Exhausted From School And Work, But His Mom Keeps Disturbing His Rest And Getting Mad At Him For Not Being Nicer To Her Partner

Some days, despite our best efforts, we’re just not feeling our best, and it can be pretty uncomfortable when that effects the people around us.

AITA for not greeting my mom’s partner? My mum’s partner visits our house pretty frequently, pretty much every week. I don’t have a problem with him at all – he’s really nice and very respectful. I’ve always greeted him and made conversation when he visits. However, I had a really terrible day the other day and came home super exhausted and just out of it. (To be honest, it wasn’t just that day, it’s been the past week. I think I’m getting burned out from school, work, and commuting). I greeted my family half heartedly and explained that I was really tired before going up to my room for the night.

The next day, my mum’s partner arrived, but I was still sleeping. I remember repeatedly waking up with a headache but then falling back asleep for the rest of the day. My mum came in a few times to ask me if I could hang out with them but I remember telling her ‘no, thank you’. That evening, I only got up to submit an assignment I forgot about and then I went back to bed to fall asleep again. The next morning, I felt a little better but still had a hard time getting out of bed. I only fully woke up at 12 pm. I went down to eat a snack and drink water, but my family and mum’s partner weren’t there. I went back upstairs to do some homework before falling asleep again.

When I finally got the energy to get out of bed to clean up and eat properly, it was already evening again and my family was back but my mum’s partner already left. My mum scolded me for not coming down to greet him, and now she is upset and ignoring me. It really wasn’t my intention to be rude, I was just so out of it. AITA?

