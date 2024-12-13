The Baker’s Dog Ruined This Woman’s Gender Reveal Cupcakes, But The Baker Still Wanted To Get Paid. She Refused.

What if your dog destroyed the product you were about to deliver to a client right in front of them? Would you still charge them?

AITA for refusing to pay for my gender reveal cupcakes? I (a 22-year-old female) found out last week about my first baby’s gender, and it’s a little girl. My family is excited that I decided to do a small gender reveal over the Easter weekend. I had this planned for Saturday, so a few days before, I asked a small local business if she could please make 12 cupcakes with pink and blue icing on top, and pink icing in the middle.

She agreed and said they would be ready to collect Friday evening the plan was to pick the cakes up Friday, invite friends and family over Saturday, and give some guests a cupcake which would reveal the gender. I only invited a few guests as my apartment is fairly small, and I didn’t want to do a large gender reveal anyway, just something cute and fun, plus, everyone loves cupcakes So Friday evening came, the small business owner (Claire) gave me her address to collect the cakes from, said they would cost £25 and they are ready to collect whenever.

I drove to her apartment and knocked on the door. She greeted me there with the box of cupcakes and they looked amazing. They were exactly how I imagined them and thanked her for them. She gave me the box, but just as she did, her large dog came running up to me, barking, and jumped at me, knocking the box of cupcakes all over the floor.

Claire apologized and shut the dog inside, but he was still barking and jumping at the door. She said it’s because he gets excited when people come and visit, but he wouldn’t have hurt me as he’s friendly. At this point I didn’t know the damage to the cupcakes as the box landed upside down, I picked it up and the cakes were ruined. the icing had smashed all over the box and some cakes had spilled out onto the ground.

Claire looked horrified as I understood she spent a few hours making them for me, she apologised and said she could remake them for free, but they wouldn’t be ready until Sunday. I said: “unfortunately I’m expecting my guests tomorrow and Sunday is no good”, as I already had other plans. I explained I wouldn’t be paying for these cupcakes as they were inedible and ruined by her dog. We agreed on payment upon receiving the goods, and since I never received them, I wouldn’t be paying.

She said that I should still pay as she had to buy ingredients for the cakes and the costs of eggs had gone up meaning she would be out of pocket. I said that if she had control of her dog, then they wouldn’t have been dropped and “I’m sorry” but again, I wouldn’t be paying. I got in my car and left without the cupcakes. I still had guests attend on Saturday, I announced the gender in person, rather than with some cupcakes but it was still nice spending time with my friends and family.

my family was all happy, but my sister-in-law said I should have still paid for the cupcakes as she accepted it was her fault, and offered to remake them for me I personally don’t think I should have had to pay for them, but now I’m feeling slightly guilty as I understand it’s a small business and a loss of profit would affect her a lot harder than a larger business AITA?

