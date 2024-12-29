Stepsisters Have Always Been Competitive, But This Bride Isn’t About To Let Her Stepsister Steal Her Wedding Dress

Weddings can make even the sanest of people a little weird.

AITA for not letting my stepsister borrow my wedding dress? I am 23 and I got married to my husband about a year ago. It was wonderful and probably the happiest day of my life. My family was involved with everything and I was delighted by it. This included my stepfather, who at first I had a somewhat rocky relationship with but I grew to appreciate him. His daughter (26) is an entire different story. We can’t get along. I’ve tried and I’m sure she also has, but it’s not about being different, it’s because she has always had very similar taste as me. We used to fight about our clothes, our toys and so on.

She has a relationship with a man whom I’ve got to know maybe three or four times. She announced her relationship with him during my wedding (which annoyed me at first, but I let it go since it was only a 20 second PSA), and became engaged just four months after that. Now, she has been planning her wedding and I’ve tried to help as much as I can since I already had most contacts fresh. She plans to marry a day after Christmas, so I thought everything was set and ready to go. On Saturday, she called me crying, saying that her wedding dress wouldn’t arrive on time since she had some changes done. For some context, no one knows how this dress looks because she wanted to ‘keep it a surprise for everyone,’ per her own words. I tried to comfort her and I told her I knew some cute boutiques who had nice wedding dresses ready for her date. She cries harder, telling me she didn’t want any ‘cheap’ dress. I tried to calm her down once more before telling her I would call my stepdad to see what we could do. Before I could finish that sentence, she says out of the blue, ‘Can I wear your dress?’

I didn’t respond, because I didn’t know how to. She went on, explaining that it would make things less troubling, how she’s the same size as me and how much she loved it the second she saw it on me. I don’t know what possessed me to simply say ‘No.’ and hang up the phone. I’ve received multiple calls from her, her fiancee and my stepdad, who I did respond to. He pleaded to me to let her ‘borrow’ my wedding dress, ‘just like when we were kids’. I tried to explain to him that my wedding dress was very special to me, and I wouldn’t feel comfortable letting anyone else in it, unless it was my decision. He got super angry with me and hung up. My messages have been exploding with my stepsister, her soon-to-be husband, and my stepdad telling me how horrible I am for being so selfish. I know how my stepsister is. I know how dramatic and over the top she can be when she doesn’t get her way. But there’s a part of me that feels awful for not letting her wear it since it’s just a dress and it would make her so happy. But there’s that other part of me that remembers how my husband, my mom and I struggled to save for it because it was my dream dress, and I don’t want to share something so personal with her. Should I just let her have it just so things don’t escalate? AITA?

Wow, there are some things that it is okay to ask to borrow – but someone’s wedding dress?

And a wedding dress that was only worn a couple of months ago? Totally not okay.

This woman is doing absolutely nothing wrong by saying no to her bratty step-sister’s demands.

She is of no obligation to lend it to her, and her stepfather is in the wrong for trying to emotionally manipulate her too.

