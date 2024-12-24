Friends Hang Out At A Karaoke Bar Even Though They Don’t Like Karaoke, But When His Friend’s Girlfriend Wouldn’t Stop Singing He Got Really Upset

Karaoke isn’t fun for everyone, but would you go to a karaoke bar if you didn’t like karaoke?

In today’s story, a group of friends hang out at a karaoke bar even though they don’t like karaoke!

Everything is fine until one friend brings his girlfriend who does actually want to sing.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for telling my friends GF to stop singing and spoiling our night? A group of us went to a local pub which sometimes has karaoke. We aren’t into the karaoke so sit well away from it when it’s on. It was on yesterday when we went unfortunately.

A friend’s girlfriend apparently likes karaoke.

My friends GF got into it and sang along to many of the songs. She couldn’t see the words from where we were sat so she made them up. She was a terrible singer and she was very loud. All good otherwise!

She couldn’t take hint, so he was blunt.

We all put up with her for a bit but then started dropping hints that we wanted to talk and couldn’t hear with her singing. She just said it was fun. (It wasn’t!) Eventually I got really annoyed and told to stop because she was spoiling everyone’s night out..

He wonders if he did the wrong thing.

She got upset and her BF (my mate) had to back her up, told me I was a jerk and they left. Everyone else said I shouldn’t have said it because it wasn’t that bad and I upset her. I know I made it awkward but I know they were glad for it to stop. So am I the AH?

There was probably a nicer way to get her to stop singing without making her feel bad.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

They shouldn’t have gone to a karaoke bar.

This person agrees – don’t go to a karaoke bar!

Yes, he is responsible for ruining the night.

He crossed the line.

Don’t go to a karaoke bar if you don’t want to hear anyone singing!

It seems like that should be a no-brainer.

