Homeowners Allow Their Neighbors To Keep A Mirror In Their Garden To Help See The Main Road Better, But When They Cut Their Hedges Without Asking They Tell The Neighbors That The Mirror Needs To Go

It’s easy to be a nice neighbor if your neighbors are nice; however, if they start messing with your property without your permission, this can lead to no more Mr. Nice Neighbor.

In today’s story, the neighbors put up a mirror in their garden to help them see the main road more clearly.

Originally, this wasn’t a problem, but then the neighbors did something pretty inconsiderate. Now, the next door neighbors want to retaliate.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for telling my neighbour to remove a mirror from my garden We recently moved into a property that is roughly opposite a small row of houses. It had a partially concealed entrance from the main road.

This family had no problem with the mirror.

The previous owners had allowed the opposite houses to put up a mirror in our front garden to help with their visibility. We originally had no issues. However, recently we’ve had several calls demanding we trim the hedges more often. We have a young family and other priorities, but do our best.

Now they now want to remove the mirror.

Today, they’ve cut down a section of the hedge without permission, leaving a fairly unsightly mess. This has left me more annoyed than I would have expected, and I’ve asked them to remove the mirror. AITA?

The neighbor clearly didn’t think about the potential consequences to their actions!

Let’s find out what others on Reddit have to say about this.

Being neighborly goes both ways.

