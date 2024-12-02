December 2, 2024 at 4:48 am

Driver Shared How Much Her Electricity Bill Is Now That She Has A Tesla Charging Station. – ‘That’s off-peak hours, and we have solar panels in our house.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve wondered how much it costs to have an electric vehicle charging station in a house, and now I have some kind of an idea…

A woman named Ruby posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what her electricity bill looks like after she got an EV station in her home to charge her two Teslas.

Ruby said, “We drive about 80 to 100 miles per day, so as soon as we got home, we charged. We only charged between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.”

She added, “That’s off-peak hours, and we have solar panels in our house, and we installed two chargers, so there is a lot of electricity used per night.”

Ruby told viewers that her energy bill is now $130 per month.

Check out the video.

Ruby posted a follow-up video and told viewers that setting up the charging station in her house cost her a pretty penny.

Take a look…

Here's what viewers had to say.

This TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person chimed in.

Well, this is interesting…

Something else to consider.

