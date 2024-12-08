His Fiancée And Her Daughter Kept Dissing His Cooking, So After An Especially Harsh Comment He Told Them They Would Be The Cooks From Now On

Having someone cook for you cannot be taken for granted.

In this case, a man was responsible for all the cooking and he was passionate about it too, but his fiancée and her daughter kept dissing his food, so he decided he wouldn’t be their designated chef anymore.

Could he be in the wrong for that?

Let’s find out.

AITAH for telling my fiancée and her daughter they are responsible for meals from now on? I (40 year old male) live with my fiancée (39 year old female) and her daughter (13 year old female). Up until now, I’ve always been the one “responsible” for deciding what we eat. Of course, I’ve always considered their wishes and essentially cooked whatever they wanted.

That sounds lovely!

But more and more, when I suggest something, all I hear is “No, I don’t like that, no, not that, that’s not good,” and variations of “I want something else.” Tonight, I practically had to beg just to make some simple pasta with homemade tomato sauce.

He was growing increasingly frustrated with their responses.

Anyway, we were out grocery shopping today, and I saw something I hadn’t had in over a year. I was excited and wanted to buy it. My fiancée made a face, and my stepdaughter said it looked like diarrhea. I was really hurt and still feel upset about it.

To him, that was enough.

At dinner, I told them that from now on, they’ll need to figure out the meals themselves and that I’m stepping away completely. If need be, I’ll just cook for myself. AITA?

His reaction was totally understandable.

