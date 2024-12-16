Roommate Lives With A Coworker Who Moved His Girlfriend In Without Asking, So Now He Doesn’t Want To Share Anything Including His New Fridge

Roommate dynamics can be hot or cold.

WIBTA for buying a fridge and refusing to let my roommate and his girlfriend use it, even though they’d have no other way to keep their food fresh? I (26M) live with my roommate (33M), who is also my coworker. We initially moved in together to share the cost of rent and groceries, and we were planning to buy a fridge together. However, since his girlfriend (28F) moved in about five months later, the dynamic has changed significantly, and that discussion was forgotten.

Now, we each buy our own groceries and kitchen supplies, including separate toiletries and even toilet paper. It feels like I’m a third wheel in my own home, and I no longer have the convenience of sharing space with my roommate. I was hoping to create a communal living environment, but instead, it has turned into separate lives.

Currently, I don’t have a fridge, and I’m considering buying one, especially since holiday sales are coming up. However, my roommate is unwilling to contribute to the cost, and I’m worried about sharing it with them since they seem to want everything separate now. When we both get home from work, his girlfriend is usually in the kitchen cooking, and I have to wait an hour or two to use the space. I’ve suggested she cook earlier so that I can have time in the kitchen too, but my roommate prefers not to eat cold food.

This situation has led to me frequently getting takeout, which is wasteful and affects my groceries since my fresh food often goes bad. The bathroom situation is also frustrating.

I handle cleaning it properly, using detergent and bleach, while they only mop with water. If the cleaning supplies run out, I end up replacing them, even if it means living with a dirty bathroom until I can afford more. This makes me concerned about how they would clean a fridge if I were to share one with them, especially since their version of cleaning the kitchen is just doing the dishes and putting them away.

I’ve attempted to discuss house rules and boundaries with my roommate, but he believes we should just mind our own business as long as the rent is paid. I don’t feel comfortable addressing his girlfriend directly, as I’ve noticed my roommate tends to side with her in conflicts. This has made it awkward for me to try to assert my needs.

My coworkers have said I would be the AH if I bought a fridge and didn’t share it with them, which adds to my confusion about what the right thing to do is. Considering all of this, I’m contemplating buying my own fridge.

AITA for wanting to do that and not share it with them, given that they seem to want everything separate?

