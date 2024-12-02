USAA Customer Found Out Her Credit Card Kept Getting Declined, And It Had Nothing To Do With Her Personal Finances

I didn’t see this coming!

A woman named Jennifer shared a video on TikTok and surprised viewers with a story about why her credit card kept getting declined.

Jennifer told viewers that her credit card got declined when she was shopping at an Ann Taylor Loft store.

She said, “I been a broke girl, but I knew there was money in my account.”

Jennifer called her bank, USAA, and told an employee about what was going on.

The worker told her, “This is very odd. This is the second Loft transaction that I have seen do this in two days. Wherever they are shipping their goods in from, they have a sanction against that port.”

Jennifer tried another register at the store and the same thing happened: her card was declined.

The worker then told her they needed to make sure she wasn’t calling from Russia and added, “USAA will not be able to accept any transaction from Loft until this is cleared up.”

Jennifer wondered whether the problem had to do with USAA being connected to the American military.

Jennifer posted a follow-up video and told viewers that the sanctions the USAA worker mentioned in their phone call might not have anything to do with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, but might involve 2021 sanctions involving merchandise produced using forced labor.

