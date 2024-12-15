A Stranger Demanded A Seat On A Train, So The Passengers He Offended Stayed On Way Past Their Stop To Prove A Point

People can be just plain rude.

“Remove your stuff or I will”- Will what? Stand until we reach our final destination? I just read a post on here and a comment reminded me of this story. A friend and I travelled a short distance by train to spend a day off just enjoying an extended walk/light hike.

The train commutes back and forth between two cities and we wanted to get out before the final stop. We boarded, found adjacent seats and started our ride.

The train started filling up after a few stops. At about half point of the journey, she went to the loo while I played with my phone, but not before placing her bag on her seat to make it clear it’s reserved. A minute or so later, next stop came, some dude our age must have boarded, taken a look around and seen me and my friend’s seat. He came up, and without further ado went, “Move your stuff or I will.”

I was really taken aback, because who does that instead of asking, “Is this seat reserved?” or something. I sadly didn’t have a beautiful clapback and didn’t call him out for his rudeness. I just said “That’s not my stuff. My friend will be back in a minute.” He didn’t even say anything, let alone apologise, just glared at me and remained standing up.

My friend came back. Later I went to pee, and when I came back, she told me that our stop is in a few minutes. I saw the dude shift – obviously I can’t know why, but I like to imagine he was preparing to take our seats after our imminent departure.

That was when the pettiness arose in me and I asked my friend, “You know what, how about we start the hike a bit later and first go the remaining distance to the final stop, get a coffee and a Franzbrötchen?” She said, “Sure, why not, we have the whole day and it’s a long time since I had a proper Franzbrötchen.”

For clarification, that’s a type of regional pastry traditionally made in Hamburg.

That’s when I couldn’t resist turning to look at the dude, who now looked pretty furious. I couldn’t stop myself from laughing, which he obviously saw. The Franzbrötchen were delicious and my friend laughed her butt off when I later told her how I got the idea of making the loop to Hamburg.

