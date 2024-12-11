Wife of Longtime Firefighter Warned People About Fire Hazards In Their Homes. Electric Vehicles Are One of Them.

Are electric vehicles safe?

More than one TikTokker lately has voiced concern about EVs catching on fire and a firefighter’s wife named Jessica posted a video on TikTok to address the topic.

She started her video by saying, “I cannot believe that more people don’t know about these fire hazards in their home.”

Jessica said her husband has been a firefighter for 17 years and she’s learned a lot of things from him along the way.

She touched on a number of home fire hazards and said these things “Can help you make sure your house doesn’t turn into a great big bonfire.”

Number one on her list was exhaust fans in bathrooms. Jessica said these can catch on fire and quickly spread to attics.

She then went into her garage and warned viewers about leaving anything plugged in that can be charged when you’re not home or sleeping.

Next she touched on a hot topic and said, “Electric vehicles, just don’t have one. Their fires are extremely hot, extremely toxic, and impossible to put out.”

Jessica went to her kitchen and told viewers that it’s a good idea to have a fire extinguisher handy in case of grease fires. She also said people should never use the self-clean option on the ovens.

Next, the TikTokker said that people should only burn candles in their kitchens, never in their bathrooms or bedrooms because they’re too easy to forget.

Jessica then said folks need to clean the lint traps in their dryers and they should always teach their kids about this when they’re showing them how to do laundry.

She then said that plug-in air fresheners are toxic fire hazards, and ended her video by saying people need to check the smoke detectors in their homes to make sure they haven’t expired.

